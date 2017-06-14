SC Rep Says He Spoke to Shooter Moments Before He Opened Fire

Jeff Duncan (Photo: AP)

Washington, DC (AP) - Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan says he suspects he spoke with the man who minutes later opened fire on the congressional baseball practice.



Duncan, of South Carolina, says he gave a description of the man to Alexandria police that "fits the picture that's being shown on TV."



Duncan says he was preparing to leave the baseball practice when the man approached him and asked: "Excuse me, sir, who's practicing today? Democrats or Republicans?'"



Duncan said he replied it was the Republican team, and the man thanked him and turned around. Nothing about the man "struck me as being out of the ordinary."



Duncan says he left the field at 7:02 a.m. and had no idea there had been a shooting.



He said he has no doubt the man he spoke with was the shooter, based on photos he's seen.

© 2017 Associated Press