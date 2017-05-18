School Board Member Sentenced for Getting Illegal Lunches

(Photo: Lynette Mundey)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WUSA9) -- A former Prince George’s County Board of Education member was sentenced Friday to a decade's suspension after she was found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars in school lunches, state prosecutors announced.

Lynette Mundey, who also worked in the Government Accountability Office, was found guilty of felony theft and related charges for stealing over $1,700 in free school lunches between 2010 and 2015.

In addition to the suspension, she was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation, 100 hours of community service and was ordered to pay more than $300 in restitution.

“We are pleased that Ms. Mundey has been held accountable for her actions and I hope this sends a message that this behavior will not be tolerated in Prince George’s County,” Alsobrooks said. “This young woman had gainful employment and it is simply unacceptable to take food out of the mouths of children and families who truly cannot afford lunch.”

Mundey was receiving the lunches, which are valued at $2.65 per day, despite having an income of more than $70,000, which then increased to $95,000 in 2013 when she was appointed to the BOE.

A 2014 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that five other PGCPS employees were also receiving free or reduced lunches when they were, in fact, ineligible. Many of them had underreported their income or said they had no income at all, according to the report.

Applicants for the School Meals Program must earn between $11,600 and $40,000 to qualify for free or reduced meals.

