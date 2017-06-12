Dad wipes out school lunch debt for 3 school districts

(Credit: KING)

The Seattle man on a crusade to end school lunch shaming has raised more than $91,000.

Jeff Lew says his GoFundMe campaigns have now erased school lunch debt in the state’s three largest school districts: Seattle,Tacoma and Spokane.

He says Renton is still working toward its goal.

Lew says all the accounts remain open and any additional money will help pay off future debt.

For instance, Tacoma reached its goal of $20,841 on May 30, so Lew raised the goal to $30,000 to cover future debt. He says the new goal was met on June 8 after a generous donation from America's Credit Union.

Lew's mission started with paying off the $97 lunch debt at his child's school. Then he expanded it to pay off the $21,000 debt across the entire Seattle school district. He reached that goal with the help of a $5,000 donation from Grammy award winning singer John Legend.

Similar campaigns have been launched to cover the debt in other communities.

