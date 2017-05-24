Sleepy Tractor-Trailer Driver Charged After Crashing Into House

GREENSBORO - A tractor-trailer traveling south on Highway 29 veered off the road and hit a vacant house Monday.

The driver, Gene Drake, was taken to the hospital and no one was inside the home when the crash happened on the 1600 block of O Henry Blvd. The call came in around 11:45 a.m.

Greensboro police said Drake sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Drake, from Kill Devil Hills, NC, was charged with Failure to Maintain Lane. GPD said Drake was tired before the crash and his drowsiness was a factor.

