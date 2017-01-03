Survey Says Congress Is More Christian Than the Rest of America

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Washington (USA TODAY) - Lawmakers in Congress are overwhelmingly Christian, more even than the America they represent.

Nine out of 10 members sworn in the new House and Senate describe themselves as members of the Christian faith, according to a survey released by Pew Research Center on Tuesday.

The number of Christians in Congress is higher than the number of Americans who identify as Christian. The number has been declining in recent decades. Between the early 1970s and 90s the number hovered around 90% but by early 2000 it had dropped to around 80%. According to a spokeswoman from Pew, that number continues to decrease.

There are just two non-Christian Republicans serving in this year's Congress, New York Rep. Lee Zeldin and Tennessee Rep. David Kustoff, who are Jewish. That means 291 out of 293 Congressional Republicans identify as Christian.

There are slightly more religious diversity on the Democratic side of the aisle, though Democrats are still 80% Christian. Out of 242 Democrats there are 28 Jews, three Buddhists, three Hindus, two Muslims and one Unitarian Universalist.

Arizona Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is the only member in Congress who describes herself as unaffiliated. Yet, the number of Americans who say they aren't affiliated with a religion is much higher - 23% according to Pew.

There are 10 Democrats who have declined to say what, if any, religion they identify with. All Republicans share what religion they identified with, Pew said.