ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9/CBS) - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among five people injured during a shooting while Congress members and staffers were practicing at a baseball field in Alexandria Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump confirmed at a news conference that the shooting suspect, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Illinois, has died.

Trump also called for unity, saying we are strongest when 'we work together for the common good.'

The shooting happened around 7:09 a.m. in the 400 block of E Monroe Street, according to police. The incident happened while Republican members were at a Congressional baseball practice behind the YMCA. Capitol Police were also at the scene.

CBS News reports Rep. Steve Scalise (R) of Louisiana was shot in the hip while he was standing on second base. He is now in surgery and in stable condition, CBS News added.

Some 50 to 100 shots were reportedly fired, according to other Representatives who were at the scene.

Alexandria police report that a total of five victims were transported to hospitals. Two Capitol Police were also among those injured, officials confirmed. Both officers are in good condition. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police also said that the suspect is in custody and there is no threat. During a press conference authorities from Alexandria and Capitol Police said it was very early on in the investigation and they will not say much about the incident. At this point of the investigation there are no links to terrorism, officials said.

The President and Vice President have been briefed about the ongoing situation. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted "our thoughts and prayers are with all affected."

The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.

The lock-in at Alexandria City Public Schools was lifted at 9 a.m.

The FBI has now taken over the investigation. Officials do not plan on holding any more press conferences Wednesday.

