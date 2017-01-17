Suspect Accused of Killing Orlando Officer Arrested

Markeith Loyd

Orlando, FL (WLTX) - The man accused of killing a police officer in Orlando, Florida has been arrested.

Orlando police confirmed the news via Twitter Tuesday night that Markeith Loyd, 41 was in custody. More details were expected soon.

"We got him," the account posted, along with a picture with the words "captured" written in red over his mugshot.

All information will come from this Twitter account. No phone calls or emails please. pic.twitter.com/IIEUmHsBcR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

He's accused of killing Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, a mother of two and a veteran of the Orlando Police Department, outside a Walmart a week ago.

A second officer died in a car crash while searching for the suspect hours after the killing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.