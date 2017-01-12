(Photo: WXIA)

A 4-year-old Georgia girl with a voracious appetite for reading was given a chance to be “Librarian For the Day” at the Library of Congress this week.

Daliyah Marie Arana of Gainesville, Ga., has read more than 1,000 books, the Gainesville Times reports.

On Wednesday, Daliyah visited the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., and was named “Librarian For The Day.”

The four-year-old roamed the hallways with Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress, who tweeted photos of Daliyah sitting in her desk.

Daliyah’s mother told 11Alive that her daughter joined Georgia’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten,” almost two years ago and started paving her way through books.

"It is just because she developed that love of learning and that love of books at such an early age,” said Haleema Arana.

Haleema Arana told the Washington Post, that her daughter was invited to spend the day with Hayden after she reached out to see if there was any way to enhance Daliyah's experience at the library.

“She just kept saying how the Library of Congress is her most favorite, favorite, favorite library in the whole wide world,” Haleema Arana told the Washington Post.

