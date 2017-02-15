Officer Uses Car to Push Flaming Truck Out of Drive-Thru

(Photo: Glenn Heights Police Department)

Glenn Heights, TX (WLTX) - Officers in Texas were called into a hot situation at the local Jack in the Box on Saturday, February 11, but it was for something way hotter than the fries.

Around 9:15 pm, and officer with the Glen Heights, SC pulled into the fast food restaurant at 1703 S. Beckley Road to find a truck on fire in the middle of the drive-thru lane.

The truck was at the pickup window, putting the flames extremely close to the building. Other cars were in line at the order-box, so the first officer on scene jumped the curb to get behind the blazing Ford truck.

The officer successfully pushed the vehicle away from the building by using his police car.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

(© 2017 WLTX)