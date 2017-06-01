Trump Withdraws U.S. from Paris Climate Change Agreement

Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden on June 1, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will pull out of the Paris climate agreement, President Trump announced Thursday afternoon from the White House Rose Garden – the same place where President Obama hailed the agreement as "a turning point for our planet."

"In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but begin negotiations to re-enter – either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction with terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers," Trump said. "We will see if we can make a deal that's fair."

The 197-member climate agreement requires every country to establish ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gasses. But those targets are largely voluntary, and Trump has already made clear that he views environmental regulations as an obstacle to his goal of creating jobs and ensuring energy independence.

Under the terms of the agreement, the earliest a nation can formally withdraw is November, 2020 — the same month Trump will run for re-election.

Trump has said he's been lobbied heavily by both sides on the climate agreement. On one side is the economic nationalist wing of his White House, advisers such as Steve Bannon who have called climate change a "manufactured crisis" and who once urged "good global warming skeptics" to leave all the lights in their house on in order to protest the Paris talks.

That decision came less than a week after Trump met with world leaders in Sicily, where closed-door discussions included pleas for the United States to stick to the consensus agreed to in Paris in 2015 and consummated last year.

In a separate meeting with Pope Francis last week, the pontiff presented Trump with a gift — a copy of his two-year-old encyclical on climate change known as Laudato Si. Francis, who argues that care of God's creation is part of the church's larger concern for the poor, encouraged "continued participation,” in the climate agreement.

Trump has called climate change a "hoax" and the Paris agreement a "bad deal" for the United States.

President Obama had framed the agreement as a key test of American leadership in the world.

