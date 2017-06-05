Two Children Killed in Crash at Intersection with Missing Stop Sign

Winston-Salem family involved in serious crash in Montgomery Co. at the Windblow Rd. And Belford Church Rd intersection. (Photo: Dale Capel)

MONTGOMERY CO., N.C.-- Two Winston-Salem children have died after a car crash Saturday in Montgomery County.

According to NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the accident involved a car the children were riding in and truck. The accident happened at the intersection of Windblow Rd. and Belford Church Rd.

NCSHP confirms a stop sign was missing from the intersection because it was knocked down overnight. The driver didn't know to stop at the intersection.

An eyewitness told WFMY News 2's Erica Stapleton the collision sounded like an explosion. Dale Capel said he ran down to help after the crash.

The stop sign is now back at the intersection.

Highway patrol says no one is at fault in the crash.

