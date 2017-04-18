United Airlines Isn't Firing Anyone Over Violent Passenger Removal

Photo from Twiter video, taken by Jayse Anspach, of a man who was drug off a plane in Chicago, it was set for Louisville.

No one from United Airlines will be fired after a passenger was dragged from his seat and off a flight last week, touching off a national firestorm, CEO Oscar Munoz said Tuesday.

Munoz said an internal investigation set to wrap up by the end of the month could yield more policy changes for the airline, which faced a barrage of criticism after video showing the removal of the passenger David Dao went viral on social media.

Dao suffered a concussion, a broken nose and lost two teeth in the incident when Chicago aviation police dragged him off the flight, according to his lawyer Thomas Demetrio. Three officers have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

Because the incident aboard United Express Flight 3411 was a systemic problem, the company won't fire anyone in management — including Munoz — or its rank-and-file workers.

“The buck stops here. I’m sure there was lots of conjecture about me personally," he said. "It was a system failure across various areas. No, there was never a consideration for firing an employee or anyone around it."

Dao was one of four passengers removed from the sold-out flight to make room for airline crew members. Munoz repeated his apology Tuesday to Dao, other passengers on the flight and the rest of the airline's customers.

“You can and should expect more from us, and as CEO I take full responsibility for making this right,” Munoz said.

