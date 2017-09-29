U.S. Heath & Human Services Director Tom Price Resigns

US President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price (L), on the opioid addiction crisis at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 8, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has resigned amid criticism of his travel on private planes.

Price had been dogged by criticism over a pattern of booking costly charter flights for official travel.



Earlier in the day, President Trump said Price was a "good man," but added, but he's "not happy" over the travel flap.



"I don't like the optics," he told reporters as he left the White House for the weekend.

Don Wright, another member of the health department, will now serve as acting secretary.





