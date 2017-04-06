U.S. Senate Votes for So-Called 'Nuclear Option' to Approve Supreme Court Pick

Neil Gorsuch (Photo: CBS)

(AP) - The U.S. Senate has voted to 'go nuclear' and eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, clearing the way for President Trump's pick.

Under previous rules, the Senate required 60 votes to stop a filibuster against a nominee, but under the new rule, they'll need to just a simple majority.

The vote was strictly along party lines, 52-48, with the GOP voting in the majority.

Democrats are opposed to the nomination of Neil Gorsuch. Just three of them said they would cross party lines and vote for him, leaving Republicans five votes shy of the previous vote threshold.

© 2017 Associated Press