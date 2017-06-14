VIDEO: Witness captures Alexandria shooting on cell phone

A gunman opened fire at a ballfield in Alexandria, Virginia where Congressional baseball team was practicing. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A witness outside the Alexandria, Virginia ballpark where five people were shot Wednesday captured dramatic video of the attack on his cell phone.

A gunman opened fire on members of the GOP Congressional baseball team as they practiced for a charity game. The gunman, 66-year-old Steve Hodgkinson, was shot by a wounded DC police officer and he later died.

The New York Post obtained the video from the unidentified witness.

"Hey, is that guy OK out there?" the witness asks, at one point, in apparent reference to Rep. Steve Scalise who was badly injured in the shooting. Houstonian Zack Barth, a Congressional aide, was also wounded.

You can hear dozens of gunshots during the nearly six minute video.

WARNING: Graphic video, language

© 2017 KHOU-TV