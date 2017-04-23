Want Nintendo's NES Classic? Better Hurry to a Best Buy

Nintendo's NES Classic will be back, at least for one more day at Best Buy.

The electronics retailer announced on Twitter Sunday that the popular, now-discontinued retro game system will be returning to its stores Monday. As one would expect, Best Buy will only have "limited quantities" of the system available and the game console will only be available in stores.

TOMORROW

In Best Buy stores.

Limited quantities of #NESClassic will be available. Plus, save on select accessories. https://t.co/tQZN5NwlVu

— Best Buy (@BestBuy) April 23, 2017

Best Buy did not immediately respond to a request for a comment for additional details on the NES Classic's one-day return.

Released late last year, the $60 NES Classic was a surprise hit for Nintendo. Unlike rival video game systems such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, which feature cutting-edge graphics and lifelike games, the NES Classic was more or less a shrunken repackaging of the original 1985 console that had an HDMI port that allows it to be plugged into modern TVs. The console came complete with a retro controller, 8-bit graphics and 30 preinstalled classic games including Pac-Man, Tecmo Bowl and Super Mario Bros.

The company, however, struggled to keep up with demand, leading to a boon for those selling on the secondary market. Earlier this month Nintendo announced that it would be discontinuing the product, a surprise move that only furthered the surge. On Sunday afternoon several NES Classic's were going for more than $200 on eBay, or three to four times the regular retail price.

If interested, you can find out when your local Best Buy is here.

