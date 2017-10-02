Close WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage in Aftermath of Las Vegas Shooting wltx 5:39 AM. EDT October 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CBS News has continuing coverage in the aftermath of Monday's mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. © 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting Body found in Charlotte could be missing Norfolk teen Ashanti Billie Columbia Native In Mandalay Bay During Attack Greenville Man Witnesses Las Vegas Shooting SC NASCAR Driver Witnesses Las Vegas Chaos Man and Woman Found Dead Identified Tom Petty: A look at the rock star's career High School Blitz: Week 6 USC Breaks Down The Texas A&M Game Vista Shooting Survivor Visits Scene of Shooting More Stories WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage in Aftermath of Las… Oct. 3, 2017, 5:39 a.m. Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 killed, over 500… Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m. Columbia Native Inside Mandalay Bay as Attack Unfolds Oct. 2, 2017, 11:13 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs