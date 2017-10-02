WLTX
Close

WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage in Aftermath of Las Vegas Shooting

wltx 5:39 AM. EDT October 03, 2017

CBS News has continuing coverage in the aftermath of Monday's mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories