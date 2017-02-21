NC 2-Year-Old Shoots Himself After Pulling Gun Out of Car

Handgun (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WILKESBORO, NC (WFMY) - The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office says a 2-year-old boy accidently shot himself after somehow getting a handgun out of his parents' car.

The police report says the parents said the child got the gun from the driver's side door of the car.

A police report references the toddler living at an address on Chuckwood Road in Thurmond. Others involved are Cody Dillon Groce and Kayla Nicole Groce.

The toddler is at Brenner's Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem with his condition unknown, Wilkes' officials said in a release. An investigation is ongoing.

