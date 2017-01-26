Woman, 35 weeks pregnant, sentenced to jail for misdemeanor theft

Lakisha Wright (L) and a sonogram of her baby boy (R). At 35 weeks pregnant, a judge sentenced Wright to 14 days in the Smith County Jail on a misdemeanor theft charge.

TYLER - An East Texas woman nearly nine months into a high-risk pregnancy was sentenced to 14 days in jail Wednesday. Lakisha Wright not only calls the judge’s ruling unfair – the expectant mom said it creates a potentially dangerous situation for her unborn child.

“I just think he wasn't fair and wasn't caring for pregnant women,” Wright said in an exclusive interview as she walked into jail.

Wright pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge and admitted she attempted to steal approximately $250 in items from the Wal-Mart in Lindale.

“It's a simple misdemeanor case,” explained Wright’s court-appointed attorney, Walta Staggers. “She knew she was wrong and wanted to correct the situation.

On Wednesday, Wright appeared in Smith County Court at Law 2 ready to accept a plea deal: a $2,000 fine, and two years probation with 30 days in the Smith County Jail as a condition.

Judge Randall Rogers instead sentenced her to 14-days in jail -- ordering Wright to report by 5 p.m. the same day.

"The better solution would have been to let her give birth, recover then report like she agreed to after the baby was born," Staggers said.

CBS19 reached out to Judge Rogers for comment on his decision, but he has not responded.

"[I was] kinda heartbroken,” Wright said about the sentence. “If anything, I was upset."

According to Staggers, the Judge cited Wright’s criminal history as reasoning for his decision.

Online judicial records confirm she faced two felonies and one misdemeanor in Smith County between 1997 and 1999.

"Basically, he told us [it is] because she had three back-to-back crimes,” Staggers said. “She did probation for those, but hasn't had any problems since then."

Wright’s baby, a boy, has Hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN). His case could be life-threatening, Wright said.

Due to the condition, Wright visits her doctor’s office 2-3 times each week for monitoring. Her attorney fears she won’t have access to the care she needs while behind bars.

“I had to step up for this unborn baby,” Staggers said Wednesday. “This is a baby who could be born in the Smith County Jail that could pass away or be placed in state care.”

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith told CBS19 that jail staff, including a nurse, were aware of Wright’s condition and monitoring her situation closely.

"I just hope this is a lesson learned,” Wright said. “I won't be back in here ever."

Meanwhile, the expectant mom’s attorney continues fighting to have her released -- something Sheriff Smith said could happen as soon as February 2.

