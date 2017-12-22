Woman pays off lunch debt for public school system

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - 'Tis the season to be jolly!

A woman paid school lunch debt for Frederick County Public schools on Tuesday.

Ashley D'Amico paid nearly $3,500 to the county food and nutrition services because she is in the process of adopting a brother and sister from Vietnam, and she wanted to "pay forward" to the school system that they will attend when the adoption is finalized.

D'Amico owns her own real estate investment company in Pennsylvania, according to Robert Kelly, who manages the FCPS Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) Office.



More than one in four students who attend a public school in Frederick County are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, according to Frederick County Public Schools.

Last June, a GoFundMe account was started to help support FCPS students with lunches.





© 2017 WUSA-TV