Woman fights back after being shot in Walmart parking lot

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. -- A woman turned the tables on three men who tried to steal her SUV in the parking lot of a Henry County Walmart.

Police said the woman was being a Good Samaritan when she gave three men in her neighborhood a ride in her SUV Friday morning.

But when they arrived at the Walmart at 5600 North Henry Boulevard, the men tried to take her SUV and shot her in the stomach, police said.

The woman fought back.

Police said she grabbed one of the suspects' gun and shot back several times, forcing them to flee behind a mobile home park behind the Walmart.

The woman -- gun still in hand -- ran to a dry cleaners next door. When Jigna Patel saw her at the door, at first she thought she was going to rob him.

“I didn’t know, like, she’s a victim, you know, because I see [the] gun in her hand, so I didn’t open the door for her," she said.

Patel quickly realized that she was the victim and was injured. She called 911 and helped her.

The woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition has not been released.

The suspects are still on the run. Police are checking surveillance video in hopes of getting a description.

Photos | Woman shot at Walmart in Stockbridge

© 2017 WXIA-TV