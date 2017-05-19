Yale Dean on Leave for Yelp Comments Calling People 'White Trash,' 'Low-Class'

Yale University (Photo: Pixabay)

A Yale University dean was placed on leave this week after making insensitive and sometimes racially charged comments in her Yelp reviews of local businesses.

Jane Chu, dean of Pierson College at Yale University, apologized last Saturday for her Yelp comments which included calling people "white trash," "sketchy" and "low-class folks," the Yale Daily News reported. Chu was placed on leave this week and will not take part in Commencement activities, according to an email sent to students by Head of College Stephen Davis, Yale Daily News reported.

The Yale Daily News reported that Chu's Yelp comments have been well-known among students for months. The student newspaper posted screenshots of many of the comments from Chu's now deleted account.

In many of the posts, Chu states that she is "Asian."

"Remember: I am Asian," Chu says in a post criticizing a Mochi restaurant. "I know Mochi. These are not good and overpriced… I guess if you were a white person who has no clue what Mochi is, this would be fine for you.”

© 2017 USATODAY.COM