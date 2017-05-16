United Scrambles After Cockpit Codes Accidentally Published Online

United Airlines (Photo: EPA)

As if United Airlines didn’t have enough problems, the carrier is having to change the keypad codes used to access cockpits after the previous passwords were exposed on a website.

The airline sent a memo to pilots over the weekend telling them to use "alternative security measures," a spokeswoman told the Chicago Tribune.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the snafu, the airline had to scramble to make the changes after a flight attendant posted the information online by accident.

“We are working to change the codes on all of our aircraft," she added, saying that the breach did not cause any flights to be delayed or canceled.

In a statement, the Chicago-based airline said it uses "a number of measures" in addition to the access codes to keep cockpits secure. She declined to give details, citing security concerns.

But according to the Journal report, the airline also requires pilots to visually verify a person's identity before granting access to the cockpit.

