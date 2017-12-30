Youth Soccer Coach Charged With Human Trafficking After Teen Called 911

Sacramento, CA (KXTV) - A Sacramento area youth soccer coach has been arrested and charged with human trafficking and pimping of a minor.
According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Elan Daniel Seagraves, 34, of Sacramento, was charged with human trafficking of a minor and pimping of a minor.
Early Christmas day, deputies were contacted by a 17-year-old woman who stated she was a victim of a sexual assault and was being forced into human trafficking. The victim told deputies she was hiding in the backyard of a house along the 5900 block of Clover Manor Way.
Upon arrival, deputies found Seagraves in a car with another woman, who was later determined to be 17 years old, as well. During their investigation, deputies learned both 17-year-olds were victims of human trafficking.
Seagraves was previously employed:
- As youth soccer coach at Kennedy High School in Sacramento.
- As a coach and referee in various local youth soccer leagues.
- As an UBER/LYFT driver.
Seagraves remains in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail on $2 million bail.
For more information on sex trafficking, head to WEAVE's website. Another great resource, especially for children, is YourCleanSlate.org.
