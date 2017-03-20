Nationwide Search for Missing Michigan Teen with Ties to Florida

16-year-old Joy Dene Martin (Photo: FDLE)

A nationwide search is on for an endangered missing teen from Michigan who has ties to Florida, authorities say.

Sixteen-year-old Joy Dene Martin of Fennville, Michigan could be on her way to Daytona Beach, Florida, says a post from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Martin was talking to a man in his 20s on the messenger app KIK and could have left Michigan in a Greyhound bus, law enforcement says.

Her hair color is currently blonde, she has blue eyes, and left her home with bags of clothes. Authorities say she has a diamond stud nose piercing.

If you know where she may be, call 911 immediately.

© 2017 WTLV-TV