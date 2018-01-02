WLTX
NC Humane Society Rescues 5-Week-Old Puppy Left in Freezing Temperatures

Hannah Webster, WRAL (NBC) , WCNC 10:26 AM. EST January 02, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) — The SPCA of Wake County issued a reminder Saturday night to bring pets inside during this week's bitterly cold temperatures.

Friday night, an SPCA staff member found an abandoned five-week-old puppy shivering outdoors in 27-degree weather.

The puppy, now named Donut, was left by someone who could not or did not want to care for it.

If pet owners insist on keeping their pets outside, they should always provide animals shelter.

