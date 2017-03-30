NC Lawmakers Reach Agreement With Gov. Cooper To Repeal HB2

HB2 (Photo: WFMY)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Republican lawmakers said they've reached an agreement with Gov. Roy Cooper on repealing HB2.

The proposed bill to repeal HB2 is called House Bill 142. Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said the bill will go to the Senate Rules Committee to be considered Thursday at 9:15 a.m. where it must first pass.The bill must then pass two additional votes on the Senate floor during a session scheduled for 11 a.m. The bill will then go to the House for a final vote before being sent to Gov. Cooper.

According to a tweet from Sen. Phil Berger House Bill 142 states: the state agencies, boards, offices, departments and branches of government are preempted from regulation of access to multiple occupancy restrooms, showers or changing facilities, except in accordance with an act of the General Assembly.

The bill also prohibits local governments from enacting or amending ordinances regulating private employment practices or public accommodations until Dec. 1, 2020.

House Bill 142 Provided By Sen. Phil Berger

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger held a brief news conference Wednesday night to announce the agreement but did not take questions during the news conference.

Right now, it's unclear if there will be enough House and Senate votes to pass it. The House and Senate will both reconvene at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Gov. Roy Cooper released the following statement:

"I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow. It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation."

Republican leadership spent much of the night in closed-door meetings since around 7 p.m., after the House adjourned for the night.

The NCAA is set to make a decision Thursday at noon on venues for sports championships through 2022. If HB2 is still on the books in North Carolina, the state won't be getting any of the games. According to USA TODAY, North Carolina cities, schools and other groups have placed more than 130 bids for NCAA events.

The NCAA already removed championship events from the state this year due to the law.

