New 911 system holds detailed information about residents (Photo: WLTX)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Imagine calling 911 with an emergency and the responders already knew which room in the house you slept in. The Newberry County Sheriff's Department can do just that with their new Smart 911 system.

"911 is our backbone," said Tommy Long, the Emergency Management Director in Newberry.

A backbone Newberry County sheriff Lee Foster says is strong, but not strong enough.

"We have one of the most advanced 911 centers in the state," Sheriff Foster said, "but the one drawback in that system is we really don't know anything about the person in the house."

Now they can, with their new Smart 911 system. It is free and optional for residents to use.

"This will allow us to have information that'll come up on the screen with the map," Sheriff Foster said, "that would tell us things about the person that's living in the house."

Things like: who lives in the house, if there are pets, which door to come in, and possible medications or special needs.

"You can put as much or as little information as you want," Sheriff Foster said.

Sheriff Foster says the information is secured like the rest of their database and cannot be accessed by anyone until 911 is called.

"The more information they would be willing to put in the system the better it's going to serve us," Long said.

Long says having more informed responders could save precious time.

"They may actually be passed out or something to that effect," Long said "we've got to know what medications they may be on, things like that."

William Ehney, a Newberry resident, says he is concerned about putting sensitive information online.

"I'm just a little paranoid of the security risk of that," Ehney said.

Newberry resident Constance Lovell says she's sold.

"It's going to benefit a person who needs help who's not clear thinking at the moment or can't communicate," Lovell said.

"The people will have to make a choice, do I want to have this information available or do I want to keep it private," Sheriff Foster said.

You can sign up for the Smart 911 system here

The only way to sign up for the system is online. The Newberry County sheriff's department is willing to help anyone who may not be technologically savvy. Staff will be on hand at the sheriff's department to help citizens register Wednesday, Feb 22 from 10AM until noon.

