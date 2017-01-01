New Competency Hearing for Dylann Roof Today

Jury selection and opening statements in the federal death penalty trial for Dylann Roof are scheduled to start Wednesday. (Photo: Pool/WCIV, WLTX)

Charleston, SC (WLTX)- A federal judge will hold another competency hearing for Dylann Roof, the man convicted of killing nine people at a Charleston church.

Judge Richard Gergel said last week that he's set the hearing for 9 a.m. on Monday, one day before the sentencing phase of the trial is set to begin.

The sentencing phase of Roof's trial begins Tuesday in Charleston. He could face the death penalty.

With Roof representing himself, the process is sure to be unconventional. The 22-year-old said he plans to call no witnesses or introduce any evidence.

Prosecutors plan to call up to 38 people related to the nine people killed and three who survived the June 2015 slaughter during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.

Even if Roof is sentenced to death, it's highly unlikely he'd be executed anytime soon. The federal government hasn't carried out a death sentence since 2003.