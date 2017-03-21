New Deputies Send Strong Message to Law Enforcement Nationwide

K-9 Deputy Phantom (Photo courtesy Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, N.C. -- Two new Clay County deputies are sending a strong message to law enforcement offices nationwide.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office welcomed two new K-9 deputies last week, Sarah and Phantom. But the pups don't have the traditional appearance of a four-legged authority.

Sarah and Phantom came to Clay County through a grant provided by the Animal Farm Foundation of New York and Universal K9 of San Antonio, Texas.

"The two foundations have taken on the mission to show that departments do not need to spend $15 - $20,000 for a pure breed German Shepard of Belgian Malinois to search and find illegal drugs," the Clay County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Sarah is a pit bull and Phantom is a Boston terrier-pit bull mix. Both had spent a significant amount of time in shelters before being given an opportunity to serve in North Carolina law enforcement.

The foundation's goal is to give dogs destined for a life in a shelter, or euthanasia, a second chance on law enforcement organizations throughout the country.

Clay County Sheriff's Office says both foundations aim at "trying to show the world that even though pit bull's get a bad rap in the media, they aren't all bad dogs and can do great things for the communities to serve."

According to the Facebook post, both dogs are only trained in narcotics detection, which is also known as 'single purpose dogs.' They will not be trained in criminal apprehension or bite work.

