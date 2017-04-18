New Details Emerge About Fresno Shooting Suspect

THINKSTOCK

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - New details are emerging about the suspect in a Monday afternoon shooting that left 3 dead in Fresno.

Fresno Police Chief Dyer says 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad, who was arrested shortly after killing 3 people, was armed with a revolver and reloaded at one point. Authorities say he opened fire at four locations within a block, firing 16 rounds in one minute.

Muhammad consistently posted racially charged videos and phrases on social media. On what appeared to be Kori Ali Muhammad's Facebook page, he repeatedly posted "#LetBlackPeopleGo" and encouraged "black warriors" to "mount up."

A posting Monday says, "My kill rate increases tremendously on the other side." He also posted about "white devils" and on several occasions, posted status updates that included the phrase "Allahu Akbar," or "God is great" in Arabic.

He linked almost daily to YouTube videos and an iTunes album titled "True Story Kori." He appears on the cover of the album.

Authorities Muhammad had a criminal history. Muhammad was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down. Dyer said he has previously been arrested on weapons, drugs and false imprisonment charges and making terrorist threats.

Dyer went on to say Muhammad had been associated with gangs but was not a validated member. He had been living on the streets and most people had "disassociated" themselves from him, Dyer said.

Records show Muhammad was charged in 2005 with possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. Federal prosecutors said at the time that he was also in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and two rifles after being convicted of a felony.



He claimed insanity, and his attorney requested a psychiatric examination for his client, saying Muhammad "appeared eccentric with some bizarre beliefs." A psychiatrist who examined Muhammad believed he had psychosis, Muhammad's attorney said in the court filing.



Court documents also show Muhammad "suffered auditory hallucinations and had at least two prior mental health hospitalizations."



They show his attorney said that Muhammad had "paranoia" and thought the justice system and his defense attorney were conspiring against him.



A former classmate of the man suspected of shooting three people to death in Fresno says that when they met he was outgoing, down to earth, peaceful and into health and nutrition.

Desiree Martinez says she met Kori Ali Muhammad three years ago when both were in a media training program at Community Media Access Collaborative in Fresno.

Martinez says everybody loved him and that whenever he saw someone eating junk food, he would talk to them about making healthier food choices.

She says she was shocked to hear that he was connected to Tuesday's shootings.





Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2017 Associated Press