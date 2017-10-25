New Fire Academy Superintendent Named
Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray is leaving the department for a new position. Starting December First he will be the state fire academy superintendent. He will work to train firefighters and rescue teams. He will also serve as an Assistant State Fire Mars
wltx 7:08 PM. EDT October 25, 2017
