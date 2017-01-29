New from Ben & Jerry's: Urban Bourbon ice cream

Ben & Jerry's is putting bourbon — yes, the barrel-aged pride of Kentucky — into one of its new ice creams this year.

The boozy-sweet way to beat the blues — named Urban Bourbon — will be in grocery stores in mid-February, along with fellow newcomers Oat of this Swirled and Truffle Kerfuffle.

The descriptions are enticing enough to turn back the hands of the Doomsday Clock or make America a full democracy again.

Urban Bourbon combines burnt caramel ice cream, almonds, fudge flakes and a bourbon caramel swirl. Truffle Kerfuffle is vanilla ice cream, roasted pecans, fudge chips and a salted caramel ganache swirl. Oat of this Swirled ends with oatmeal cinnamon cookie swirls and starts with buttery brown sugar ice cream and fudge flakes.

It's not the first time the Vermont ice cream maker has experimented with alcohol in its flavors.

There was the short-lived, half-in-the-bag concoction called the Tennessee Mud, which combined coffee ice cream, amaretto, Jack Daniels whiskey and roasted slivered almonds. The White Russian —coffee ice cream and Kahlua coffee liquer — had a 10-year run from 1986 to 1996.

USA TODAY