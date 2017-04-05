New Jersey Teen Accepted by All Ivy League Schools

(Photo: Twitter Screenshot)

You go, girl!

A New Jersey teen has a tough decision to make after being accepted to not one, but all eight Ivy League schools.

Ifeoma White-Thorpe said she was shaking when she received her eighth letter, WABC-TV reported.

"I was like, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, like this might be eight out of eight, and I clicked it, and it said 'Congratulations,' and I was like oh my goodness and then I was like, what did I say?" White-Thorpe told WABC-TV.

White-Thorpe said she was accepted to Harvard early action and originally thought she would just go there, but was forced to make a hard decision when the other acceptance letters started rolling in.

New Jersey teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools: https://t.co/57qCxjCAHi pic.twitter.com/PiKncJPUti

— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 4, 2017



White-Thorpe, who is a senior at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, N.J., now has to choose between Yale, Cornell, Harvard, Columbia, Princeton, Dartmouth, Brown and the University of Pennsylvania.

So, who will it be? It may boil down to whoever can offer the best financial assistance, Ifeoma told the news station.

"At this point none of the schools I've applied to said they give merit scholarships, so I'm praying that they give me some more financial aid or some money, shout out to all of those schools, please give me something," White-Thorpe said.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM