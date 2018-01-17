(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The Columbia Fireflies will have a new manager for 2018 Pedro Lopez will be in charge of the dugout.

Lopez spent the 2017 campaign leading the Las Vegas 51s, the Mets AAA affiliate.

Lopez enters his 11th season with the Mets organization, having previously managed in Kingsport (2008), Brooklyn (2009), Savannah (2010), St. Lucie (2011), Binghamton (2012-2016) and Las Vegas (2017). In 2013, he was named the Eastern League Manager of the Year after leading Binghamton to a record 86 wins and a trip to the postseason. In 2014, he guided Binghamton to an 83-59 record (.585) and the Mets captured the EL Championship with a three-game sweep of Richmond. He guided Binghamton to three straight EL playoff appearances (2013-15) for the first time in franchise history.

“I’m excited to be back in the South Atlantic League and for having the opportunity to work with the young talent,” said Lopez. “I’m also looking forward to winning some games, and giving the fans another fun year at Spirit Communications Park.”

The Vega Baja, Puerto Rico native was a 21st round draft pick by the San Diego Padres in 1988 – an organization he played for through 1994. Beginning in 1995, he spent two years of his career playing in the Milwaukee Brewers organization before joining the Houston Astros organization and ending his playing career there in 2000. His coaching career began in the Texas Rangers system, where he coached at various levels from 2000-2007 before joining the Mets.

Lopez replaces former manager Jose Leger who was hired by the St. Louis Cardinals in December as that club's Latin American Field Coordinator.

A familiar face will return for his third season with the Fireflies as Spartanburg native Jonathan Hurst will continue to serve as the team's pitching coach. This will be his 13th season with the Mets organization. Hurst attended Spartanburg High School and played baseball at Spartanburg Methodist College before being drafted by the Texas Rangers in 1987. His first step into the majors was as pitcher for the Montreal Expos. He then went on to play for the Mets where he pitched in seven major league games.

Staff Report