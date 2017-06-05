A 132-unit private dorm design was approved by Columbia's Planning Commission. (Photo: Reign Living LLC)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – The Columbia Planning Commission approved a site plan for private dorms near the University of South Carolina.

The plan, created by Reign Living LLC, would include 132 units, with a 507-bed capacity.

The new dorms, referred to “The Stadium at Columbia, USC”, would be built on Shop Rd., next door to The Gates apartments.

These off-campus apartments join a growing group of off-campus living options for students at USC.

According to the USC Off-Campus Housing Services website, more than 75 percent of students live off campus.

That percentage is high compared to Clemson’s 65 percent and College of Charleston’s 68 percent of off-campus living.

City officials anticipate that more student driven apartments will be built in the area as enrollment grows at USC.

“The city is not really going out there and seeking developers to do the work,” says John Fellows, Columbia Planning Administrator. “It really is driven by the private market. If the market is there and the students are there to rent, then the developers see a performer and can let the free market work.”

Construction on the Shop Rd. property could take place in the coming months.

