The City of Columbia creates new program to assit customers who need help paying water bill. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- After looking into whether utility insurance is worth the money, News 19 found out the City of Columbia receives commission. With nearly $200,000 now in the account, we learned the city are ready to launch a new program with that money that will help customers struggling to pay their utility bills.

“We'll be able to reach as many customers as we can with the program, which is really its intent. To be something positive to help those that are in need,” says Angela Adams, Customer Care Administrator with Columbia’s Department of Utilities and Engineering.

It’s called the Change Up Program. Adams, along with Gloria Saeed, Interim Director of Community Development for the City, and other leaders, have been working on creating the program since the city started offering the insurance through a third party company.

To pre-qualify for help, customers must live in a single household and make 50% or less than the average median household numbers from the Housing of Urban Development; that’s $22,450 or less per year for a one-person household and $32,050 or less per year for a four-person household. Applicants also have to be customers for at least six months and prove they are going through financial hardship.

“Financial hardship is defined as ‘I’m not able to pay whatever the required amount is to be able to continue my service at that point,’ and you’ve received a disconnect notice or your services are already disconnected,” explained Adams.

If prequalified, customers can then apply for help paying their bill. The amount is capped at 75% of the total due, up to $300.

When asked about customers taking advantage of the program, the city said it will track the number of times people apply. The maximum allowed is once per year and twice every three years.

“Unfortunately, you're going to have abusers in anything that you have available but I think the guidelines and the review with the customer and Gloria's group will prevent that from happening,” said Adams.

Once pre-qualified, to receive financial aid customers must then go through budget counseling with the Department of Community Development.

"We can help people who may have had problems in the past identify why they ended up in the position they're in so they won't have to ask again,” said Saeed. “We just want to continue to work to help the financial stability of all the families around Columbia. And at the end of the day you end up with a better city.

As for why it took nearly two years to get the program up and running, the city cited the 2015 historic flood washing out resources.

“Unfortunately sometimes you have to prioritize,” said Saeed. “Once that happened, you know, all of the attention was basically given to the public to basically getting the city back to where it needed to be as it relates to our utilities, people who were displaced, and that sort of thing so that became our focus. And we’re still dealing with that but at the same time, we’re at the point now where we have had multiple meetings, we have staffing in place, we know what other city departments are going to be instrumental in making sure that we can actually administer this program and make it as easy as possible for people to get assistance.”

The program is set to launch in April. Since the Columbia City Council approved the program, Saeed said they do not need a final signoff from the council. But, since it is a pilot program, there could be changes in the program.

Read previous story: Water Line Insurance: Is it worth it.

The most recent account balance for the program totaled $179,212. That includes a $55,000 startup fee the city received from HomeServe LLC, the third-party insurance company that offers the insurance. The Utilities and Engineering Department said all commissions paid to the city will continue to fund the program.

Eventually applications will be available online. Customers can contact Customer Care with the Utilities and Engineering Department to make an appointment. Appointments will be established Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Columbia is not the only Midlands municipality offering insurance for utility lines. The Town of Lexington offers similar insurance through a third-party company and receives 10% commission that goes into the Utilities account, according to Lexington’s Finance Department.



(© 2017 WLTX)