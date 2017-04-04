Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The newest cold brew flavor, Toasted Coconut Cold Brew, is making its debut in Starbucks stores Tuesday just in time for the warm weather. This new drink is part of Starbucks expansion of the cold brew lineup.
This new cold brew is only in stores for a limited time while supplies last. The Toasted Coconut Cold Brew is handcrafted to be cold because the beans steep in cold water for 20 hours. It's then sweetened with with a toasted coconut syrup. Baristas finish off the drink with a float of coconut milk.
The Starbucks Cold Brew Cocoa & Honey with Cream is now available in select grocery stores across the country. This is the first new flavor to join the Bottled Cold Brew lineup.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs