Newberry Burglary Suspect Spotted in Fairfield County

Toby Butlar Boyd (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A burglary suspect being sought by the Newberry Sheriff's Department was last seen in Fairfield county.

According to deputies burglary suspect Toby Butlar Boyd is believed to have stolen a truck near Keitt's Crossroads and is in Fairfield County.

Around 8:45 PM deputies were working a perimeter while the SLED helicopter searched with an infrared device, an area resident approached and asked deputies to escort her home. Upon arrival they noticed a window broken in a detached garage. Investigation revealed her truck was missing. It is believed that Boyd broke into the garage and fled the scene in the early model truck.

The truck is described as a 1966 light blue GMC long bed pick up truck bearing tag SC ABW 581. Shortly after issuing a Be On The Lookout, a Fairfield County deputy called and stated that he had seen the vehicle on SC 215 near SC 213 in the Jenkinsville area.

Boyd is wanted by several counties for burglaries, larcenies, and auto theft.

Officers warn that Boyd may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

If you see this person, do not approach, call 911.

