Newberry Co. To Start Pre-K Enrollment

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - The School District of Newberry County is starting registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten.

Registration begins February 27th to March 10th, 2017.

Children ages 3, 4, and 5 can register and must be that age as of September 1st, 2017.

In order to register you must bring the following:

Birth certificate - long form

Immunization record

Income verification (4 year olds) - Medicaid card, recent check stub, or food stamp verification

Three (3) proofs of residency (must have physical address listed):

Mandatory (need 1) - current tax notice; Lease agreement; Mortgage agreement

any two (2) of the following (must be current) - Power bill, landline/cell phone bill, water bill, Federal tax return, satellite TV/cable bill, SC Driver's License, automobile tax/registration tax

You will need to register at the school in your attendance area. If you have any questions, call Dr. Beth Brooks or Jan Redden at (803) 321-2600.

