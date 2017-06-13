Newly Elected Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte Sentenced for Assault
The special election for Montana's house seat was one of the most talked about races in the country and now, the winner will have to complete 40-hours of community service. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
wltx 1:56 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lexington Deputies Search for Missing Woman
-
New Development Changing Huger Street Area
-
Stolen Truck Involved in Serious Crash in Columbia
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Driver finds python under the hood
-
Residents Vote on Tax to Repair Lake Dogwood
-
GA Prison Guards Killed by Inmates
-
Man Accused of Child Sex Crimes
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
More Stories
-
LIVE: Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions Testifies About…Jun 13, 2017, 3:05 p.m.
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the runJun 13, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
Apparent Stolen Truck Crashes in ColumbiaJun 13, 2017, 12:00 p.m.