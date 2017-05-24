News 19 Hosts Weather Expo

An example of two Midlands weather radios.

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The official start of Hurricane season is June 1st and News 19 is getting you and your family prepared with a weather radio expo today.

It's from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Academy Sports and Outdoors at Park Terrace Drive.

You will be able to buy a new weather radio and the News 19 team will be there to help you set it up. You can also get the new 2017 Hurricane Guide, which you cannot get anywhere else until after June 1st.

The weather radios are available at all Kroger and Academy Sports stores.

