News19 Director Describes Texas Situation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Sheriff Discusses Killing of 81-year-old Sears Clerk
-
Harvey's impact in the Carolinas hit the pumps
-
Man Killed Remembered as Humble, Faithful
-
Irma Update - August 31, 2017
-
Contact Lens Concerns
-
RAW: Homeowner Helps Catch Manhunt Suspect
-
Missing Richland County Man Found
-
Mother charged after elementary student gets 'Jesus Loves' tattoo
-
KHOU Live Video
-
City of Columbia Releases Statement on Assault of Child
More Stories
-
Suspended Lawmaker Jim Merrill Resigns Hours Before…Aug 31, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
-
Midlands Gas Prices Rising After HarveyAug 31, 2017, 11:14 p.m.
-
City of Columbia Fires Parks & Rec Employees…Aug 31, 2017, 6:57 p.m.