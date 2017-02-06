Perry Noble (Photo: NewSpring Church)

Perry Noble is back in the pulpit.

Noble, the NewSpring Church founder who was removed as senior pastor of the Anderson church in July, posted on social media that he presented two messages over the weekend at the Elevation Church in Charlotte, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Noble wrote that "I thought I would never preach again" in July 2016, when he "depended on alcohol more than Jesus."

He acknowledged that Elevation Church pastor Steven Furtick had "stood by my side and been a source of encouragement, friendship and has been willing to tell me what I needed to hear."

"Last night he allowed me the honor of returning to preaching on the stage at Elevation — and what I thought was dead came to life again. ... I am more thankful for Steven and (wife) Holly (Furtick) than they could ever imagine...and I'm looking so forward to being there again today."

Like NewSpring Church, the messages at Elevation are delivered at a central sanctuary and broadcast to viewers at remote locations. According to its website, Elevation Church, which Furtick started in 2006, operates at 11 North Carolina locations and others in South Carolina, Virginia, and Toronto, Canada.

Furtick, 36, leads a five-person staff from the Charlotte location.

By 6 p.m. Sunday, Noble's Facebook page news had drawn 2,469 shares and had received more than 1,300 comments, most of them positive, about his return to the pulpit.

Noble started Anderson's high-energy NewSpring ministry in 1998 and watched its membership soar over the next 18 years. By the time he was removed as senior pastor in July, the church typically attracted about 2,000 to its Sunday morning services in Anderson and regularly broadcast his sermons to 17 remote sites across South Carolina. In 2015, NewSpring's annual income reached more than $64 million, according to an annual report posted on the church website.

When NewSpring officials announced Noble's removal on July 10, Executive Pastor Shane Duffey said Noble "had made unfortunate choices and decisions that have caused much concern" among board members, who had confronted Noble more than about his use of alcohol."

He also said Noble's wife, Lucretia, was "100 percent behind this decision" to fire Noble.

In a statement read by Duffey, Noble said that he had "allowed myself to slide into an overuse of alcohol" and that the job had "created a strain" on his marriage.

Clayton King now serves as interim senior pastor of NewSpring.

On Feb. 1, Noble presented a leadership podcast on his Facebook page. His blog, which had been dormant shortly after his dismissal, is also more active. After making only seven posts over the previous three months, Noble has made 11 posts to his blog since Jan. 1.

Attempts to reach Noble and Elevation Church officials Sunday were not successful.

Anderson Independent Mail