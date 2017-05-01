Not on the Menu: Calorie Counts

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The deadline for chain restaurants and other food sellers to prominently post calorie counts has been extended.

The menu labeling was supposed to have been in place by Friday, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked for an extension.

The new deadline is May 7, 2018.

"We are taking this action to enable us to consider how we might further reduce the regulatory burden or increase flexibility while continuing to achieve our regulatory objectives, in keeping with the Administration’s policies," the FDA said.

The law -- which applies to chain restaurants with 20 or more locations, bakeries, coffee shops, as well as grocery stores that sell fresh dishes -- also requires them to make nutritional information available to customers upon request.

Compliance deadlines in 2015 and 2016 also were pushed off.

The law is part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The FDA is seeking feedback about the menu labeling requirements, like how to reduce the regulatory burden or increase flexibility related to calorie signs for self-service foods, including buffets and grab-and-go foods; ways to provide calorie disclosure information other than on the menu itself; and criteria for distinguishing between menus and other information presented to the customer.

