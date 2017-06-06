Officials: Child dies in Lexington Co. House Fire

One child dies in fatal West Columbia House Fire (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX)- The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says a 6 year-old child died in a house fire on Old Dunbar Road in West Columbia.





LexCo Fire & EMS responded Old Dunbar Rd to fatal fire. Media staging at BB&T bank on Old Dunbar Rd. SLED & Coroner en route pic.twitter.com/cjqUTNg4QX — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) June 7, 2017

The fire happened Tuesday just before 10 p.m.

According to the Coroner, 6-year old Aiyanna Shaw lived at the home. She died at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The cause of the fatal fire is still being investigated by multiple agencies.

