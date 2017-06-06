Officials: Child dies in Lexington Co. House Fire

Lexington County, SC (WLTX)- The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says a 6 year-old child died in a house fire on Old Dunbar Road in West Columbia.
The fire happened Tuesday just before 10 p.m.
According to the Coroner, 6-year old Aiyanna Shaw lived at the home. She died at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
The cause of the fatal fire is still being investigated by multiple agencies.
