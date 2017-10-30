WLTX
Oh, Deer! Bob the Buck Buck Tangled in Hammock, Freed

Bernard Ellouk, KING 1:05 AM. EDT October 31, 2017

Can't a guy just get a little relaxation around here?

Ocean Shores wildlife biologists came to the aid of Bob, a local deer, on Friday after he somehow became entangled in 8 lbs. of rope from a hammock.

Bob was immobilized by biologists Scott Harris and Matt Blankenship, with help from the Ocean Shores Police, so he could be freed. 

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife posted photos and success story on their Facebook page Monday. Many were happy to see Bob walking free. 

