CAYCE, SC - One person died Thursday night after a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 near the Charleston Highway/Fish Hatchery Road exit.

According to Cayce city officials, the collision happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. when the driver of a 2009 Nissan made a left turn from Charleston Hwy. onto the I-77 exit ramp going in the wrong direction.

The Nissan hit a Chevrolet SUV at the intersection and fled the scene of that collision at a high rate of speed. The Nissan then continued to go the wrong direction on the I-77 exit ramp and struck a 2012 Dodge 4500 truck almost head on, disabling both vehicles.

Upon arrival, Cayce Department of Public Safety officers and EMS determined that the driver of the Nissan had been fatality injured in the collision. No other people were injured in this incident.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the driver of the Nissan as Lisa Marie Hough, 40, of Wedgefield, SC.

The SC Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

