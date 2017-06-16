One Dead in Shooting in Richland County, Suspects Wanted

(Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are trying to find the person or persons responsible for a fatal shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers say a little before 5 p.m., they got a call that shots had been fired in the 1500 block of Elmtree Road, which is just South of Columbia off Leesburg Road. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Investigators say they're possibly looking for up to two suspects. Anyone with information in the case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

