One Person Dead after Sumter County Hit and Run

(Photo: WFAA)

Police are still searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Sumter County on Sunday.

The incident happened around 12:35 Sunday morning on Ellerbe Mill Road. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Dwain Andrew Wright of Rembert was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle, after which the driver fled the scene.

Highway officials are investigating the model of the car involved and what led up to the incident.

News 19 will keep you updated as more information comes in.

© 2017 WLTX-TV